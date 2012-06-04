22

Irma weakens to Category 4 hurricane as it heads for Florida

Hurricane Irma weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm early Saturday, according to the US National Hurricane Center, after making landfall hours earlier in Cuba with maximum-strength Category 5 winds. The fierce storm was zeroing in on Florida, churning some 245 miles (395 kilometers) away from Miami and packing still powerful maximum sustained winds of […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 09, 2017
from The Punch News

