The home of Nollywood and Ghanaian movies, iROKOtv, has officially set foot in Accra, Ghana. In association with Venus Films, iROKOtv Ghana was launched by Jackie Appiah at a star-studded press event at Best Western Premier Accra Airport Hotel on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017. The official launch of iROKOtv Ghana will see 25 of iROKOtv’s […] The post iROKOtv Ghana launches in Accra with Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Adjetey Anang & Pascal Amanfo in attendance appeared first on BellaNaija ...

Added November 06, 2017

