It’s a publicity stunt – Kenny Ogungbe on P-Square Split

Broadcast veteran and CEO of Kennis Music Kenny Ogungbe has described the fight and split between Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square as a publicity stunt. The two brothers and their older brother/manager Jude Okoye have made the news recently, after passive aggressive posts were made on their social media, hinting that all was not well. A letter by Peter […] The post It’s a publicity stunt – Kenny Ogungbe on P-Square Split appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 30, 2017
from Bella Naija

