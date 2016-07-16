14

It’s Another one! Mayowa Nicholas features in DKNY Pre Fall 2017 Lookbook

Since Mayowa Nicholas won Elite Model Look Nigeria in 2014 she has been on autopilot. Mayowa is a long way from Agege where she grew up. The 19-year-old continues to shine and we are very proud of her. Featuring again in another high street fashion lookbook, Mayowa Nicholas stars in DKNY Pre Fall 2017 lookbook alongside […] The post It’s Another one! Mayowa Nicholas features in DKNY Pre Fall 2017 Lookbook appeared first on BellaNaija.
