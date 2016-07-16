Since Mayowa Nicholas won Elite Model Look Nigeria in 2014 she has been on autopilot. Mayowa is a long way from Agege where she grew up. The 19-year-old continues to shine and we are very proud of her. Featuring again in another high street fashion lookbook, Mayowa Nicholas stars in DKNY Pre Fall 2017 lookbook alongside […] The post It’s Another one! Mayowa Nicholas features in DKNY Pre Fall 2017 Lookbook appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 29, 2017

from Bella Naija

