It’s Time to Move Beyond Pledges to Back Africa’s Future and End European Secrecy
Yemi Osinbajo This year’s G20, led by Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, should be commended for prioritising African development. The G20 Africa Partnership conference this week in Berlin marked a significant moment to focus on what both African and G20 governments can do to address economic and political challenges in one of the world’s most vibrant […]
Added July 09, 2017
from This Day News