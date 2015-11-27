13

views
Unfave

It’s Time to Move Beyond Pledges to Back Africa’s Future and End European Secrecy

Yemi Osinbajo This year’s G20, led by Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, should be commended for prioritising African development. The G20 Africa Partnership conference this week in Berlin marked a significant moment to focus on what both African and G20 governments can do to address economic and political challenges in one of the world’s most vibrant […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 09, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. It’s Time to Move Beyond Pledges to Back Africa’s Future and End European Secrecy
    added July 09, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Nigerian state seeks to move oil firms to troubled Niger delta
    added March 12, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  3. Rivers backs plan to move oil firms to Niger delta
    added March 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Terrorism: Buhari promises to redeem $100m pledge to MNJTF
    added January 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Buhari pledges $1m for Africa’s water infrastructure
    added November 27, 2015 from The Punch News