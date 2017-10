Idris Adesina Alex Iwobi on Saturday sealed Nigeria’s qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup after he scored the lone goal in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. The goal put paid to the hopes of Chipolopolo, who were seeking their first World Cup appearance. The Super Eagles will […]

