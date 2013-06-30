login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Ikpeazu rejects naming NLC building after him
These are trying times for indigenous petroleum producers- Fatona
Gelegele land belongs to Oba of Benin, we will go to war if you annex it, Benin youths tell Ijaw
Brazil's black market pipeline: Gangs hijack Petrobras' oil, fuel
Al Farouq Scores 20 Points In Blazers Defeat
Trending Nigerian News
4 years after, killer of Kwara Police Commissioner exposed by victim’s ID card
Henry: Kanu, Ex-Arsenal Stars Wouldn’t Have Accepted Ozil’s Recent Performances
JAMB assures applicants of effective registration before deadline
FG to construct mass housing estates in locations suitable to users — Fashola
Defoe in doubt as Sunderland gear up for trip to Leicester
19
views
JAMB assures applicants of effective registration before deadline
Added April 03, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
JAMB assures applicants of effective registration before deadline
added April 03, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
UTME: JAMB assures applicants of effective registration before deadline – Oloyede
added April 03, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Yuletide: Banks assure custosmers of effective ATM services
added December 25, 2013 from
The Punch News
NCC rules out extension of SIM registration deadline
added June 30, 2013 from
Guardian News
JAMB won’t extend Nov 30 admission deadline – Oloyede
added September 16, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us