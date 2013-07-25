14

JAN Partners Sasol Energy to Empower Out-of-School Lagos Youths

Peter Uzoho, Mabel Benson and Blessing Alaku As part of its efforts to support helpless youths to become business owners and self-sustaining, Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) in partnership with Sasol Energy is empowering 300 out-of-school youths in Lagos through its programme, ‘Immersion Training Strategy: Targeting Young Marginalised Entrepreneurs (JA ITS TYME). The programme structured to […]
Added August 10, 2017
from This Day News

