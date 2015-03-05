14

January 19 deadline: Gambia’s Jammeh refuses to leave

 A last minute attempt to convince Yahya Jammeh to give up his role as Gambian president before Wednesday’s midnight deadline failed, according to sources in the country’s capital. Mauretanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz allegedly made a last-ditch effort late Wednesday night to persuade Jammeh to stand down after more than two decades in power, […] The post January 19 deadline: Gambia’s Jammeh refuses to leave appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 19, 2017
from The Punch News

