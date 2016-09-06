33

Japan, China say no radiation detected after North Korea nuke test

Japan and China said Monday they had not yet detected any atmospheric radiation from North Korea’s nuclear test, amid fears of a leak from a “cave in” during the underground blast. Japan’s top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters there was “nothing special detected from monitoring posts across the country”, nor from air samples taken […]
Added September 04, 2017
from The Punch News

