12

views
Unfave

Japan’s Abe dissolves parliament ahead of tough election battle

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe officially dissolved parliament Thursday, effectively kicking off a national election campaign where he faces an unexpected and formidable challenge from the popular governor of Tokyo. Members of the lower house raised their arms and shouted “Banzai” three times — the Japanese equivalent of “three cheers” — after the speaker read out […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 28, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Reps demand details of Buhari’s $26.96bn loan ahead of debate
    added October 31, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Ex-southern governor named as head of ruling party ahead of presidential election
    added June 17, 2010 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  3. Four facts about Russia ahead of legislative elections
    added September 17, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Pres. Goodluck Jonathan Sends Nigerians Message of Encouragement Ahead of Saturday Elections
    added April 10, 2015 from Bella Naija
  5. Jonathan Says Government Working Hard To Improve Security In Northeast Ahead of 2015 Elections
    added December 08, 2014 from Sahara Reporters