In a recent interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller, JAY Z reveals how he and Beyonce came up with their twins names. The rapper, who opened up in the interview said “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter, Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself […] The post JAY-Z Reveals the Inspiration behind Naming his twins Rumi & Sir appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added August 26, 2017

