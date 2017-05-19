Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Lola OJ star in Simi’s Music Video for “Owanbe” | Watch on BN

X3M Music recording artist and songstress Simi just released the visuals for “Owanbe” one of the songs off her sophomore album “Simisola“. “It’s a song depicting the typical naija party scene with special guest appearances from leading actors in Nollywood such as Odunlade Adekola, Prince Jide Kosoko and Lola OJ who played “Sussie”. The video […] The post Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Lola OJ star in Simi’s Music Video for “Owanbe” | Watch on ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 08, 2017

from Bella Naija

