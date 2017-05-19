16

views
Unfave

Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Lola OJ star in Simi’s Music Video for “Owanbe” | Watch on BN

X3M Music recording artist and songstress Simi just released the visuals for “Owanbe” one of the songs off her sophomore album “Simisola“. “It’s a song depicting the typical naija party scene with special guest appearances from leading actors in Nollywood such as Odunlade Adekola, Prince Jide Kosoko and Lola OJ who played “Sussie”. The video […] The post Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Lola OJ star in Simi’s Music Video for “Owanbe” | Watch on ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 08, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Lola OJ star in Simi’s Music Video for “Owanbe” | Watch on BN
    added November 08, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Vanessa Mdee stars in Cassper Nyovest’s New Music Video “Baby Girl” | Watch on BN
    added November 01, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Mans Not Hot! DJ Khaled, Lil Yatchy feature in Big Shaq’s Music Video for Trending Single | Watch on BN
    added October 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Yungen & Mr Eazi bring their A Game in New Music Video “All Night” | Watch on BN
    added October 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Sisi Yemmie has a Lot on her Mind From her Career to Having Baby No 2 & More in a New Episode of Sisi Weekly | Watch on BN TV
    added May 19, 2017 from Bella Naija