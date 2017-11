Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he was deeply grieved to learn of the death of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President called Tinubu […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 01, 2017

from The Punch News