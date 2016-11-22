25

Jigawa begins registration of poultry farms

The Jigawa State Government on Wednesday said it had commenced registration of poultry farms operating in the state. Dr Abdullahi Haruna, the Director of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse. Haruna said the registration was in compliance with directives of Minister of Agriculture, Audu […]
