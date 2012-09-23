5

views
Unfave

Job creation: FG trains 300 youths in agro-entrepreneurship in Abia

Added July 21, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NDE trains 300 youths for employment opportunities
    added October 09, 2014 from The Punch News
  2. Job creation: FG links 1,007 youths to prospective employers
    added September 23, 2012 from Vanguard News
  3. The job creation question
    added April 13, 2013 from Vanguard News
  4. Lagos to train youths in agro-business
    added December 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. #IYD2016: Fulfill your promise on job creation, NLC tells FG
    added August 12, 2016 from The Punch News