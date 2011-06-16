19

views
Unfave

Jonathan believed Boko Haram was set up to bring down his govt – Obasanjo

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why the war against the Boko Haram insurgency has remained intractable, noting that the country needed to treat the root of the problem and not the symptoms. Speaking in an interview with the BBC in Lagos, Obasanjo noted that former president Goodluck Jonathan did not take […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 11, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Jonathan believed Boko Haram was set up to bring down his govt – Obasanjo
    added September 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Jonathan’s Boko Haram burden
    added May 31, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. Boko Haram: Immigration beefs up security at borders
    added June 16, 2011 from Vanguard News
  4. Pres. Jonathan: “There are plans to bring down my government”
    added May 26, 2014 from Bella Naija
  5. UK Telegraph alleges that Nigeria is using UK aid to persecute Buhari's political foes rather than fight Boko Haram
    added April 13, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog