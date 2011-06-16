Jonathan believed Boko Haram was set up to bring down his govt – Obasanjo

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why the war against the Boko Haram insurgency has remained intractable, noting that the country needed to treat the root of the problem and not the symptoms. Speaking in an interview with the BBC in Lagos, Obasanjo noted that former president Goodluck Jonathan did not take […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 11, 2017

from The Punch News

