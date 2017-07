Mudiaga Affe, Calabar The son-in-law of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Goodwill Edward, was on Friday shot by unknown gunmen in Calabar. Edward was reportedly shot in his State Housing Estate residence in the Calabar Municipal axis of the Cross River State capital. He is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade. […]

