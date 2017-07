CLICK TO DOWNLOAD Caverton Records N595m Profit After Tax in Six Months Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG), a provider of marine, aviation and logistics services to local and international oil and gas companies in Nigeria has announced a profit after tax(PAT) of N595 million for the half year ended June 30, 2017. This is […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 26, 2017

from This Day News