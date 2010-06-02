login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Police hunt militant leader over threat text messages
Modern Interpretations as Omoighe’s exploration into deep African sensibilities
Lagos school kidnap: Ambode placates victims’ parents
Pregnant woman, son electrocuted in Ibadan
Victims of Ladipo Market crisis narrate experience
Trending Nigerian News
Woman Ogechi Amadi among Evans’ kidnap gang
By-election: APC disqualifies Aregbesola’s aide, clears Adeleke’s brother for primary
Crude oil price drops by 10%, threatens 2017 budget
NPFL: Leaders Plateau Trounce Gombe As Enyimba, Rangers Win; MFM Edge 3SC
Late Senator Adeleke's brother emerges APC Candidate for Osun West
18
views
JUNE 12: S-West states declare public holiday today
Added June 11, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
JUNE 12: S-West states declare public holiday today
added June 11, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Group wants public holiday on June 12
added June 02, 2010 from
234Next
Food: Ambode seeks integration of S’West states
added January 11, 2017 from
The Punch News
Declare public holiday for Achebe, Ken Nnamani Centre urges FG
added March 24, 2013 from
Vanguard News
2015: 200 S-West PDP chieftains storm Lagos today
added June 17, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us