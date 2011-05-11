27

Jungle Justice in Ikorodu that left four innocent men dead on Episode 5 of Crime Story With Nonso

A few weeks ago, four men mistaken for Badoo cultists, who have been responsible for the murder of several families in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, were beaten to death by members of Araromi community in Ikorodu. Our camera crew went there to find out what exactly happened. Watch new episode of Crime Story With Nonso... 
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added June 04, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

