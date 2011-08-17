5

views
Unfave

Kaduna communities record two-year uninterrupted power supply – FG

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government on Tuesday announced that two communities in Kaduna State recently recorded two straight years of uninterrupted supply of electricity. It said the Gnami and Pakau communities enjoyed uninterrupted power from the 90-kilowatt Solar PV off-grid system installed in the areas, as the villages were far from the reach of […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 25, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Kaduna communities record two-year uninterrupted power supply – FG
    added July 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Lagos residents to enjoy uninterrupted Power Supply – EKEDC
    added April 15, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Lagos gets 18-hour uninterrupted power supply –BPE
    added August 15, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. A’Ibom to experience uninterrupted power supply soon – Akpabio’s aide
    added February 18, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. Jonathan promises uninterrupted power supply before 2015
    added August 17, 2011 from Businessday Nigeria