Kaduna communities record two-year uninterrupted power supply – FG

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government on Tuesday announced that two communities in Kaduna State recently recorded two straight years of uninterrupted supply of electricity. It said the Gnami and Pakau communities enjoyed uninterrupted power from the 90-kilowatt Solar PV off-grid system installed in the areas, as the villages were far from the reach of […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 25, 2017

from The Punch News

