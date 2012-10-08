The National Union of Teachers (NUT), Kaduna chapter, has threatened the state government with strike if the 22,000 teachers who failed the state’s competency test are sacked. The Kaduna State Government had earlier in the month announced it will be employing 25,000 teachers after 22,ooo failed a primary 4 level competency test. However, the state […] The post Kaduna Teachers threaten Government over Competency Test appeared first on BellaNaija.

