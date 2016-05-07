Related Nigerian News
- Kano pays dowry, joins 1,520 couples in a for better for worse mass wedding
added February 26, 2017 from Vanguard News
- Photos: SGF Babachir, Speaker Dogara lead Northern politicians in a prayer session for Nigeria
added November 19, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigeria Vs Ghana – Female Celebrities Go Head To Head In A Football Match For Charity
added May 07, 2016 from Woman.ng
- Kano conducts mass wedding of 1,520 couples today
added February 25, 2017 from The Punch News
- Ganduje Set to Marry off 1,520 Women in Kano
added February 02, 2017 from This Day News