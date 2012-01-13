Kashamu group kicks as new exco takes over Ogun PDP

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The new state executive committee of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party led by Sikirulahi Ogundele on Monday formally took over the secretariat from the Bayo Dayo- led executive. The new executive took over the party secretariat, located along the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Mosan Road, Abeokuta, around 1.45pm. The […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 06, 2017

from The Punch News

