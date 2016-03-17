British Writer Kazuo Ishiguro is the 2017 winner of the prestigious Nobel Prize for Literature. Defying speculations by bookmakers, who had names like Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, Margaret Atwood, Haruki Murakami, the Booker winner pulled a surprise win. The author has written 7 novels, including “When We Were Orphans” and “Never Let Me Go,” which has been made into a movie, […] The post Kazuo Ishiguro Wins the Nobel Prize for Literature appeared first on BellaNaija.

