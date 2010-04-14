Kcee to kick-start his Campaign with New Album “Attention To Detail”
Five Star Music CEO and artist Kcee on Thursday revealed his intention to run for the Governorship post in Anambra state. The singer is now set to drop a new album “Attention to Detail” in line with his campaign slogan, the proceeds of which he claims will be used to further his Governorship campaign. He […]
The post Kcee to kick-start his Campaign with New Album “Attention To Detail” appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija
Added August 04, 2017
from Bella Naija