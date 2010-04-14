Five Star Music CEO and artist Kcee on Thursday revealed his intention to run for the Governorship post in Anambra state. The singer is now set to drop a new album “Attention to Detail” in line with his campaign slogan, the proceeds of which he claims will be used to further his Governorship campaign. He […] The post Kcee to kick-start his Campaign with New Album “Attention To Detail” appeared first on BellaNaija.

