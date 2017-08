The chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Chief Rochas Okorocha, has described Kebbi as the “most peaceful state in the history of Nigeria.’’ Okorocha made the statement on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, when he led members of the forum on a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashir. “Kebbi State has a track record […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 01, 2017

from The Punch News