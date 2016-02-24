16

Kebbi rescues 42 children, 4 corpses

The Kebbi State Hisbah Committee has recovered 42 abandoned children, four dead bodies and 17 dumped babies in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state Director of Sharia and Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on Sharia Matters, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, made this known in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday. Abubakar said […] The post Kebbi rescues 42 children, 4 corpses appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
