14

views
Unfave

Kenneth Okonkwo announces date for ‘Youth of Peace’ March in Abuja

Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo who has been an advocate for peace, announced on his Instagram page today that the “Youth of Nigeria” has chosen to march for peace in Nigeria on the 23rd of September, in Abuja. He shared the photo above and captioned it: As an Ambassador for peace, it’s pleasant to know that […] The post Kenneth Okonkwo announces date for ‘Youth of Peace’ March in Abuja appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 26, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Nollywood Actor Kenneth Okonkwo to Run for Enugu State House of Assembly 2015
    added October 08, 2014 from Bella Naija
  2. Senator Adeleke’s Death: INEC Announces Date for Bye-Election
    added June 05, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. PDP crisis: Sheriff blames Makarfi for collapse of peace talks
    added October 25, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Actor seeks inclusion of peace education in curriculum
    added February 21, 2013 from The Punch News
  5. ASUU gives FG conditions for resumption of academic activities in LAUTECH
    added January 30, 2017 from The Punch News