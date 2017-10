Kenya was stuck in a dangerous limbo Saturday as President Uhuru Kenyatta took an unassailable lead in a disputed poll that has sparked violent protests in which nine have died. Kenyatta was leading with 97 percent of votes compared to less than one percent for his rival Raila Odinga, who boycotted the repeat election, according […]

Added October 28, 2017

