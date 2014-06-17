login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Beyonce, Nadal, others congratulate Serena on birth of baby girl
Keshi Football Legacy
US nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood
Russia accuses U.S. of ‘direct threat’ to Russian citizens’ security
Super Falcons falter in September Fifa ranking
Trending Nigerian News
Ex-Edo Speaker disowns lawyer over anti-Oshiomhole comment
How BBC Made President Buhari the Poster Boy of Medical Tourism
Not yet Uhuru for Kenyatta as Kenya’s Supreme Court annuls his election
At Sallah, Buhari tasks corps members on national unity
Tunde Ayeni’s Travails
15
views
Keshi Football Legacy
Added September 02, 2017
from Cybereagles
Related Nigerian News
KESHI'S LEGACY WILL BE THAT HE WAS OUR WORST EVER COACH.
added June 17, 2014 from
Cybereagles
NANPF Honours Keshi with Football Training Centre
added September 19, 2016 from
This Day News
Even in death… Keshi’s controversies rage in Nigeria Football
added June 10, 2016 from
Guardian News
Keshi left a rich legacy —Osinbajo
added June 09, 2016 from
Tribune News
MultiChoice celebrates Late Football Icon Stephen Keshi with Tribute Documentary & Special Re-broadcast of AFCON 2013 Final
added June 09, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us