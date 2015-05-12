Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with her first child, a source confirmed to People. The 33-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Although this is her first baby, this will be 26-year-old Tristan’s second child. According to the source: Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled, this isn’t […] The post Khloé Karadashian reportedly Pregnant appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 27, 2017

from Bella Naija

