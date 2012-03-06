11

views
Unfave

Kia Motors Nigeria Restates Commitment to Meet Local Demand

The current wave in the economy has continued to dampen the spirit of industrialists and makes policy makers to intensify their efforts in ameliorating the economic condition. In an expected reaction from the economic instability, harried auto makers and some stakeholders in the country remain perturbed as economic growth declines and consumer buying power dips […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 11, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Kia Motors Nigeria Restates Commitment to Meet Local Demand
    added August 11, 2017 from This Day News
  2. We have capacity to meet local demand — PAN
    added August 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Nigeria to meet local refining capacity soon – Minister
    added March 06, 2012 from The Punch News
  4. Unilever restates commitment to economic growth
    added October 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. NITDA restates commitment to local data hosting
    added September 19, 2016 from The Punch News