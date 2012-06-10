9

Kidnapped Octogenarian Elder Statesman, Eya Rescued by Police

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu About 36-hours after he was abducted by unknown gunmen, Elder Statesman and former Secretary General of the apex Igbo Socio-Cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya has regained his freedom. Eya served as one time commissioner for Education in the old Anambra state, and also a one time Resident Electoral […]
Added August 05, 2017
from This Day News

