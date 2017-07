The Police have smashed a four-man armed kidnap syndicate terrorizing Aba and its environs. Police detectives attached to Omoba Division got the upper hand on the syndicate on Wednesday at Ovungwu, Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State. The syndicate had on July 18, 2017, in Osisioma Ngwa abducted a man identified as Onyemaechi […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 21, 2017

from The Punch News