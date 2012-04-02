30

views
Unfave

Kidnappers storm hotel, abduct 2 foreigners, ex-Mobil staff in Akwa Ibom

Added April 10, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Kidnappers storm hotel, abduct 2 foreigners, ex-Mobil staff in Akwa Ibom
    added April 10, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Ex-militants block road to ExxonMobil’s oil terminal in Akwa Ibom
    added April 02, 2012 from Daily Trust
  3. Police confirm abduction of two Turkish citizens in Akwa Ibom
    added April 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. I have forgiven her - 24-year-old man attacked with acid by ex-girlfriend in Akwa Ibom
    added March 26, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Akwa Ibom
    added February 16, 2017 from The Punch News