Kidnapping: IG visits notorious spots on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on Friday visited the Kaduna-Abuja highway to carry out on-the-spot assessment of policemen deployed in the area to curb kidnapping. He also addressed the communities and other stakeholders in the towns and villages along the highway on the need to be vigilant and cooperate with police […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 14, 2017

from The Punch News

