14

views
Unfave

Kidnapping: Police nab most wanted suspect in Lagos

Added June 10, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Kidnapping: Police nab most wanted suspect in Lagos
    added June 10, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Police nab four robbery suspects in Owerri
    added February 17, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. [BREAKING] Police nab most wanted kidnap suspect in Lagos
    added June 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Police nab 3 robbery suspects in Lagos
    added March 03, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. Photos: Police arrest most wanted kidnap kingpin in Lagos
    added June 10, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog