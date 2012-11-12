24

Kim K to privately testify against thieves responsible for the multi-million dollar jewelry heist in Paris

Kim K to privately testify against thieves responsible for the multi-million dollar jewelry heist in Paris Kim Kardashian West doesn't have to travel to Paris, France to testify against the people alleged to be responsible for robbing her of jewelry worth millions of dollars, at gunpoint in her hotel. According to TMZ, under French law, victims of crime don't have to confront the alleged perpetrators in court, as the judge conducts interviews outside the courtroom. "Kim Kardashian wants justice handed down hard against the people who robbed her, but we've learned her participation will go down thousands ...
