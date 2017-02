Ejiofor Alike An extractive firm based in Abuja and the United States, Kinsfield Energy, has unveiled its plans to commence the production of gold in one of its gold fields in Yagba West area of Kogi State in the last quarter of 2017. The Chief Executive Officer of Kinsfield Energy, Adekunle Akintola, said in a […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 21, 2017

from This Day News