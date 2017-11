Nigerian pop star, Kiss Daniel has left G-Worldwide Entertainment. The 23-year-old singer has launched his own label, FLYBOI I.N.C. Kiss Daniel’s management team member, Tumi confirmed the new move to WuzupNaija in a telephone conversation. The singer who recently dropped a new single, Yeba also indicated the move on all his social media pages. As […]

November 13, 2017

