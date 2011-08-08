login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
PDP national secretariat to be re-opened before Friday – Sheriff
Mkhitaryan, Carrick may miss Europa final after injuries in Etienne game
UN needs $4.4bn to tackle famine in Nigeria, three others – Guterres
PHOTOS: 17 ‘exotic vehicles’ seized from ex-Customs boss, Dikko
5 ways to get out of debt if you earn a small income
Trending Nigerian News
Home teacher rapes eight-year-old in parents sitting room
My wife masturbates, man tells court
Kogi workers embark on warning strike
Take a stand against corruption, Ambode’s wife charges women
Congrats! Comedian EmmaOhMaGod & Wife are Expecting their First Child
20
views
Kogi workers embark on warning strike
Added February 22, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Anambra workers embark on warning strike
added August 08, 2011 from
234Next
Kogi workers embark on warning strike
added February 22, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Kogi Workers Threaten to Embark on Warning Strike
added February 22, 2017 from
This Day News
Health Workers at National Orthopaedic Hospital Kano Embark on Indefinite Strike
added December 28, 2016 from
This Day News
Oyo state workers embark on indefinite strike
added June 07, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us