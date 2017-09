Olufunke Adepuj Nigeria’s largest art festival, Life In My City (LIMCAF), enters its 11th year with some of the most reputable artists and art experts on its competition jury. The 2017 LIMCAF Jury panel is headed by the former president of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Kolade Oshinowo, a distinguished artist and art teacher. He […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 23, 2017

from This Day News