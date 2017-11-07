15

views
Unfave

Kudos, knocks trail 2018 budget

Added November 08, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 2018 budget: Experts hail increased capital expenditure, fault non-oil revenue projection
    added November 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. 2018 budget: PENGASSAN cautions against oil, gas assets’ sale
    added November 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. 2018 budget: FG’s non-oil revenue projection impressive, says expert
    added November 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Buhari and 2018 budget
    added November 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. 2018 Budget: FG to spend N35bn on Housing Programme, N9.8bn on Mambilla Hydro Project
    added November 07, 2017 from The Punch News