Vlogger TheDelphinator is out with a new vlog and in this episode she has a chat with Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and he has quite a lot to say and get off his mind when it comes to the Nigerian movie industry. Watch below. The post Kunle Remi has a lot to get off his Mind about Nollywood | Watch TheDelphinator’s New Vlog appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 07, 2017

from Bella Naija

