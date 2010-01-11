11

Kwara Seeks Increased Support from BoI for Industrial Growth

Jonathan Eze The Kwara State Government has solicited for an increased technical and financial partnership with the Bank of Industry (BoI) to sustain entrepreneurship development in the state. Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, explained that while a scheme designed to drive entrepreneurship development in the state had already been established, partnering BoI would help up-scale the initiative […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 09, 2017
from This Day News

