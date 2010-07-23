17

Lack of training frustrating us, resident doctors cry out

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar The National Association of Resident Doctors on Wednesday lamented that the Federal Government was frustrating resident doctors due to lack of training. The doctors, at the National Executive Council meeting held in Calabar, Cross River State, also alleged that Federal Government’s insincerity has often forced resident doctors to seem indifferent to patients’ […]
Added July 26, 2017
from The Punch News

