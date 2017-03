Managing Director of the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics base (LADOL), Dr. Amy Jadesimi, will, April 5, address a global forum on development under the auspices of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in Paris, France. The event, which forms part of the agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of a United Nations (UN) […]

Added March 30, 2017

