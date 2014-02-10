13

views
Unfave

Lagos arraigns 28 adults, 12 minors for engaging in homosexuality

Added August 03, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Abuja Court Remands 2 Men for Engaging in Homosexual Acts | Accused Blame Devil
    added January 31, 2015 from Bella Naija
  2. Video: Ghanaian pastor flogs two youths for engaging in pre-marital sex live in church
    added August 18, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Two NYSC members arraigned for homosexuality
    added February 10, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Two men arraigned in court for engaging in homosexual acts in Lagos
    added June 14, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Court sentence Zamfara state UBEC Chairman, Murtala Adamu, to jail for engaging in private business while in public service
    added May 15, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog