login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Gbenga Ogunbote coy on Enyimba future
NFF Invite Applications For Falcons, Other National Teams Coaching Positions
NPFL: Ali Bags Brace As Pillars Compound Rivers United’s Struggles
Barca Receive €222m For Neymar, Report PSG To UEFA
Barca receive payment for Neymar, player free to join PSG
Trending Nigerian News
SCAM ALERT: MMM stages comeback, launches weekly promo
Armor: Nigeria Has A Maintenance Problem
Nigerian Leaders Are Never Divided By Ethnicity, Religion When Stealing Money - Osinbajo
23-yr-old beats brother to death in Ebonyi
MMM Ponzi Scheme in a comeback bid
13
views
Lagos arraigns 28 adults, 12 minors for engaging in homosexuality
Added August 03, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Abuja Court Remands 2 Men for Engaging in Homosexual Acts | Accused Blame Devil
added January 31, 2015 from
Bella Naija
Video: Ghanaian pastor flogs two youths for engaging in pre-marital sex live in church
added August 18, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Two NYSC members arraigned for homosexuality
added February 10, 2014 from
The Punch News
Two men arraigned in court for engaging in homosexual acts in Lagos
added June 14, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Court sentence Zamfara state UBEC Chairman, Murtala Adamu, to jail for engaging in private business while in public service
added May 15, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us